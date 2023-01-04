NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Air National Guard will soon have a new and improved home.

Sen. Jack Reed helped secure $46 million in federal funding to replace the 81-year-old Quonset facility that houses the 143d Airlift Wing.

The new building will have the added capability of functioning as a command and control center in emergencies that can operate 24/7, according to Reed. It will also house a medical facility and a 10,000 square-foot dining hall.

The size of the current headquarters is 71,302 square feet, but Reed said the new building will be downsized for efficiency reasons to 43,550 square feet.

“It’s a big deal for Rhode Island to have this unit based here and I am grateful to our airmen and women for their dedicated service,” Reed said. “We’re going to improve the work environment here and make a great air base even better.”

“Quonset is a strategic and ideal location for some of our military’s critical aircraft and we’re going to ensure we have the most modern equipment, facilities, and training to match,” he continued.

The Rhode Island Air National Guard currently employs about 1,120 military and civilian personnel.