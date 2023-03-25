KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of URI students will be dancing at the Mackal Field House throughout the day on Saturday, all to benefit children being treated at Hasbro Children`s Hospital.

For the sixth year, the RhodyTHON, a student run dance marathon, is its signature event, wrapping up several fundraising efforts organized by students throughout the school year.

The event has had up to 1,000 participants in the past, dancing for 10 hours, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To date, RhodyTHON has raised more than $600,000 for Hasbro, a Children`s Miracle Network Hospital. The goal is to raise $75,000 this year.

