NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — People across the country are collecting donations following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Locally, the Ocean State Job Lot in North Kingstown is donating more than $1 million in essential supplies to help those impacted — health and hygiene products, winter coats, and other cold-weather clothing, blankets, and large tents for temporary shelter.

On Wednesday, the items will be packed in crates at 10:30 a.m. and loaded into trucks at the company’s distribution center.

The supplies were purchased at cost, in part with funds collected from donations made by customers to the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to support the relief efforts.

The in-store collection is ongoing and donations are being accepted online.

On Tuesday, a second border crossing into Syria was finally opened. Aid shipments are now flowing more quickly, while the U.N. launches a fundraising effort for more than five million Syrians left homeless by the earthquakes.

“Aid must get through from all sides to all sides through all routes without any restrictions,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.