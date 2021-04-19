Rhode Island state beach passes to go on sale Tuesday

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a sure sign that summer is on its way with passes for all Rhode Island state beaches expected to go on sale Tuesday.

Available for purchase are resident, non-resident, and senior beach passes online at RIparks.com or in person at the Scarborough State Beach Auxillary Lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

You can also get a daily flex pass, which allows for one day parking.

Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches: Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett, Scarborough North and South in Narragansett, East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown and Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly.

Season passes are now tied to your license plate and beach attendants will scan the front of your plate upon arrival.

Below are the beach pass rates: