(NEXSTAR) – A restaurant in Rhode Island is serving one of the best dishes in the nation, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this month, the Times published its list of the “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023,” highlighting its editors’ picks for the most enjoyable meals they’ve eaten over the last year. And considering that Rhode Island is well-known for its seafood and Portuguese cuisine, it should come as no surprise that one of the state’s Portuguese-influenced dishes made the cut.

That dish? The littlenecks and chouriço appetizer at Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown.

“’Local’ translates to ‘right over there’ at this bright waterside perch, which farms its own oysters just a short swim away in Potter Pond,” Patrick Ferrell, the deputy food editor at the Times, wrote of Matunuck Oyster Bar. “But nothing on the menu sums up the location as smartly as its snappy garlic-and-white-wine sauté of sausage and Rhode Island clams, a tribute to the state’s sizable population of Portuguese Americans.”

Matunuck Oyster Bar, which opened in 2009, has already earned praise for its food and responsible sourcing initiatives, from outlets including NewEngland.com, Time Out and, again, The New York Times, which listed Manutuck as a “hidden gem” in 2019.

Can’t make it to Matunuck anytime soon? Several other Rhode Island eateries have earned national distinctions in 2023, including Chanterelle in Newport (one of OpenTable’s best restaurants of 2023), Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana in South Kingstown (#12 on 50TopPizza’s list of best pizzerias) and Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar in Narragansett (named one of Yelp’s “Top 100 Burgers in America”), among others.