NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Westerly man is facing charges after allegedly striking a fleet of motorcyclists in Northfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, was driving an SUV towing a trailer south on Route 10 around 1 p.m. when he crossed into the other lane and struck five motorcycles heading north, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The motorcyclists were part of a group of a Connecticut motorcycle club.

Eight people suffered serious injuries in the crash. They are currently hospitalized with two in critical condition at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Two children, ages 11 and 12, were inside the SUV and also taken to the hospital but were uninjured.

O’Farrell has been arrested and is facing several charges, including:

Operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury (7 counts)

Operating under the influence of drugs

Child endangerment(2 counts)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

He is being held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Tuesday.