Rhode Island DUI task force arrest 12 overnight

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Twelve people were arrested overnight on alcohol-related offenses, according to North Kingstown Police Sgt. Don Barrington.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were scaled down this year, but the DUI enforcement was not. The R.I. DUI Task Force made the arrests while on patrol from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The BAT Mobile began its night at the tower in South Kingstown at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 138. The vehicle acts as a portable police substation.

Drivers who are arrested for suspected drunk driving can be taken to the BAT Mobile to be processed.

The DUI Task Force is made up of troopers from the R.I. State Police and officers from local cities and towns.