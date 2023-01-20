EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.

In a live interview Friday on 12 News at 4, Major Gen. Christopher Callahan said “the air show as we know it is no longer.”

There are a number of reasons why, according to Callahan, including operational challenges and a $100 million construction project in the works at Quonset State Airport.

Once a summertime tradition, the Rhode Island air show hasn’t been held since 2018. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels had planned to make their return this year, but Callahan confirmed that’s no longer the case.

In the above video, Callahan chats with 12 News about that, as well as R.I. National Guard members providing support at the U.S. border and complaints about the warming center recently opened at the Cranston Street Armory.