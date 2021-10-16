Restaurant thanks community for helping them save business from closing

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular restaurant in South County, facing a hardship during the pandemic, is able to remain open thanks to the help from the community.

The owners of Tilly’s Cheesesteaks in South Kingstown wrote on their socail media accounts last week that they were closed until further notice. They cited it was due to increase costs of products and not being able to pay their employees fair wages.

They then set up a GoFundMe with an initial goal of $8,000 to help their employees, which they exceeded in a few hours.

As of Saturday morning, the company has raised almost $14,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community