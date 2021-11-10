Restaurant denied permit to expand shellfish farm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Coastal regulators in Rhode Island have voted to deny a request by the owner of one of the state’s most famous restaurants to expand shellfish farming operations in a local salt pond.

A four-member subcommittee of the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council voted Tuesday to recommend denying a permit for Perry Raso, the owner of the Matunuck Oyster Bar, to start a three-acre oyster and scallop farm on Potter Pond in South Kingstown.

Raso already has a seven-acre aquaculture operation on the pond. Raso and his attorney declined to comment after the meeting.

Neighbors opposed the permit, saying an expanded aquaculture project would interfere with recreational activities.