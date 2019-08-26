Restaurant co-owner charged in connection with deadly crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hopkinton police have charged the co-owner of a barbecue restaurant in connection with a deadly crash near the establishment.

Patrick Kane, 32, is charged with obstructing an officer, according to a news release from Hopkinton police. Along with being part-owner and manager of the Boneyard Barbecue and Saloon, police said Kane was also the owner of the jeep that was found flipped over on the driving range next to the Ashaway restaurant on August 16.

Derrick Payne Sr., 48, was found pinned under the driver’s side of the jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the crash happened sometime after the restaurant closed at 1 a.m. that morning. However, the crash wasn’t reported to police until almost 12 hours later.

In Monday’s news release, police said a Boneyard manager arrived at the restaurant around 7:30 a.m. but did not see the overturned jeep in the field. Another restaurant worker saw the jeep around 1 p.m. and called police.

Police said they planned to bring facts about the crash to the Hopkinton Town Council, related to the council’s function as the town’s liquor licensing board, in the near future.

Police also said they were still investigating the crash, and want to hear from anyone who may information about what happened. They can call detectives at 401-377-7750.