Rescue crews pull man from pond in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in East Greenwich saved a man who went into an icy pond to try and rescue his dog Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the water near Brisas Circle just before 11:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the man and the dog were about 100 feet from land when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man from the water after throwing a rope out and pulling him back in. As crews were attempting to save the dog, the animal was able to make out on his own safely.

Neither the dog or the man were injured during the incident.

Fire officials said a firefighter did suffer an injury in the response. His condition is not immediately known.