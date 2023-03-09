WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Amtrak conductor who died after falling from a train in Westerly last year used an emergency release to open a railcar door while the train was still moving, according to a recently released report.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that 26-year-old Emily Herrera had manually opened the door as the train approached the Westerly station.

Herrera fell out of the railcar and became caught underneath the train shortly after opening the door, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered that Amtrak regularly allowed conductors to bypass the train’s safety interlock relay by using the emergency door release.

The report states that Amtrak indicated using the emergency door release was “accepted field practice intended for the use of monitoring the arrival or departure of trains from station platforms when necessary.”

Amtrak no longer allows employees to open side passenger doors while the train is in motion.