Rep. Langevin helps wipe nearly $15K in IRS penalties for Narragansett advocacy group

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Rhode Island advocacy group is celebrating becoming an official non-profit organization, after receiving some help from Rep. Jim Langevin’s office.

The “Love Your Library” group has been fighting for the creation of a new library in Narragansett since 2019, but the group’s request almost got derailed last tax season when it tried to file to become a 501(c)(4).

Due to a misstep with tax forms, Love Your Library President Nancy DeNuccio said the group ended up with thousands of dollars in penalties from the Internal Revenue Organization (IRS).

“The wrong tax form was filed in April 2020, and in September 2020, we got a bill for over $9,000,” DeNuccio said.

DeNuccio said she quickly tried to remedy the issue, but believes due to the pandemic, things weren’t moving fast enough with the IRS.

“Within six weeks, we got another bill,” DeNuccio said. “Now it was up to over $10,000.”

When the fines climbed again, she reached out to Langevin’s Office of Constituent Services, which was able to expedite the request for a new filing and also wipe out the nearly $15,000 in penalties.

“We get contacted all the time by people or organizations that have problems with red tape, federal government issues, either a mistake, or they’re not getting the right person on the phone,” Langevin said.

“This is our job to get to work and solve those problems for people,” he added.

DeNuccio said although Love Your Library recently became a designated non-profit, the group likely won’t be around much longer.

“We were only in place to assure that we got our library,” DeNuccio said.

DeNuccio said a newly-elected town council last November helped to move the project forward, and close to $2 million has been raised to support the project.

Architects are now in the designing phase and will soon transform the Belmont building around the corner from the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library into a new library space.

DeNuccio expects the move to be completed within 18 months to two years, and said Love Your Library will likely stay in place until books have officially been moved into the new building.