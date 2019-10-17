Registered sex offender arrested on child porn charge

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man already listed as a registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge.

According to Rhode Island State Police, members of the Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force allege Vincent “Jack” Siravo used an unsecured internet connection at a South Kingstown restaurant to download child pornography.

Siravo, 40, was arraigned on a charge of possession of child pornography and held on $10,000 surety bail. He was ordered to have no contact with minors and restricted internet access.

Police said Siravo had to register as a sex offender following a 2008 arrest on a child pornography charge. He later pleaded no contest and received a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.