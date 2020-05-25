12 RESPONDS //
Raimondo to hold Memorial Day ceremony at 11 am; no COVID-19 briefing scheduled

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is not holding a daily briefing on Monday in observance of the solemn holiday.

The governor instead plans to hold a live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter at 11 a.m.

Eyewitness News plans to carry a live-stream of the event on WPRI.com.

There will be a short speaking program followed by the laying of commemoration wreaths. Also, the Rhode Island Military Honors Team will still have a firing of the volleys and play taps.

“We are going to mark this solemn and special occasion because that’s the right thing to do,” Raimondo said in her May 20 daily briefing.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will not release new COVID-19 numbers on Memorial Day. The next update will come on Tuesday.

On Sunday, RIDOH announced another 11 Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus and 116 new positive cases.

