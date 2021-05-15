R.I. opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend.

Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.

All state beaches will officially be open daily starting May 29 and lasting until Labor Day.

“Accessibility to outdoor recreation venues where families and friends can relax and share special times is part of DEM’s mission,” department Director Janet Coit said in a statement.

“After the year we’ve all had, we’re glad to open two popular state beaches early so that Rhode Islanders can get outside and enjoy themselves when crowds are light.”

To help reduce the amount of time beachgoers spend at the entry booths once the beaches open, the agency is encouraging Rhode Islanders to buy season and daily flex passes online or in advance.