NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Quonset Business Park marked a milestone Monday after the 13,000th employee was hired on its campus.

Employee number 13,000 is Maddie MacFarlane, who was brought on as an executive assistant at REGENT Craft, which builds high-tech sea gliders. MacFarlane is a Navy veteran from Providence.

Gov. Dan McKee and U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse were on hand to recognize the achievement.

“Quonset is one of our state’s signature hubs of economic activity, and a perfect example of the economic momentum we’re seeing all across Rhode Island,” McKee said. “Thanks to the investments we’ve made, Quonset continues to be a jobs engine.”

Quonset is home to more than 200 companies and the port of Davisville, one of the top automobile importers in the country.