Quonset asst. fire chief accused of soliciting child for sex

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police said investigators have arrested a Warwick man on sex charges involving a child.

Police said Stephen E. Barker, 49, is charged with one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and for one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child following an investigation by detectives from the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police said the investigation revealed Barker – who is an assistant fire chief with the Quonset Fire Department – provided money in exchange for a sexual act performed by a juvenile.

Barker was arrested, processed, arraigned at Third Division District Court and, according to police, was released on $5000.00 with surety bail and ordered to not have any contact with the juvenile victim. His next court date is December 2, 2019

