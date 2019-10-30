Providence woman accused of causing fatal North Kingstown crash

Breaking News
Courtesy of the North Kingstown Police Department

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in North Kingstown.

Police said Milvia Bran, 40, was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on Route 403 when she illegally moved into the breakdown lane and hit another vehicle stopped along the highway.

The driver of the vehicle she hit, William Crozier, 63, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bran and the truck driver – identified only as a 48-year-old man – were transported to the hospital and both have since been treated and released.

Police said video footage and eyewitness accounts revealed Bran was driving erratically at the time of the crash. She has been charged with driving to endanger, death resulting.

