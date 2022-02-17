EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Most New Englanders can remember their first time skiing or snowboarding.

But for a handful of Mount Pleasant High School students of color, they’ve never had the chance to before Thursday.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, 30 students visited the Yawgoo Valley Ski Area to hit the slopes for the very first time.

“I’ve never done skiing before, so it’s kind of exciting for me,” Mount Pleasant senior Jennifer Duque said.

The students gave it their best shot pizza’ing, shredding and carving their way down the slopes at Yawgoo.

Mark Andrews, a behavior support specialist at Mount Pleasant, said this trip was years in the making.

“We needed about $1,500 to run this ski trip and one person came up with one check and gave it to us, and these kids didn’t have to spend one dollar out of their pockets,” Andrews said.

Duque is originally from Guatemala and moved to Providence when she was 12 years old. She tells 12 News she came to America for a better education and more opportunities.

And Thursday was one of those opportunities.

“I was like ‘mom, I’m going skiing!’ and she was like, ‘what?'” Duque recalled, adding that her mom was both confused and amazed by the news.

Equally amazed was history teacher Andrew Voorhees.

When asked what surprised him the most about his students, he said, “how fearless some of them are.”

“I think if I were 14 and learning to ski for the first time, I would not be doing what a lot of them are doing,” Voorhees said.

Voorhees said he hopes this experience serves as a reminder that there’s a whole world outside the classroom they can explore.