Prosecutors: Restaurant co-owner lied to police investigating deadly crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The co-owner of a Hopkinton barbecue restaurant faced a judge Tuesday after he allegedly lied to police during their investigation of a fatal crash that happened near the establishment.

Last month, police responded to reports of a rollover crash at a driving range on Frontier Avenue next to Boneyard Barbecue and Saloon.

Officers arrived to find Derrick Payne Sr., 48, pinned under the driver’s side of a Jeep that had flipped onto its roof. Payne had been dead “for quite some time,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Patrick Kane, co-owner of the nearby restaurant, owned the Jeep that Payne was allegedly using to go off-roading through the driving range.

The crash happened sometime after the restaurant closed at 1 a.m. that morning, according to police, and it wasn’t reported until nearly 12 hours later when an employee spotted the overturned vehicle.

Police said Kane arrived at the restaurant around 7:30 a.m. and told officers he didn’t see the Jeep in the field.

According to prosecutors, Kane told police the restaurant’s video surveillance equipment hadn’t been working for six months, though police noticed the equipment had been unplugged.

Two employees also confirmed to police that the surveillance equipment had been working properly two days before the crash, prosecutors said.

Kane, 32, was subsequently charged with obstruction of an officer for lying to police about the surveillance equipment. He pleaded not guilty, waived his arraignment, and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.