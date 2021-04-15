Proposed parking fee increases at two coastal spots in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The parking fees at two coastal areas in Rhode Island could be changing and the Department of Environmental Management wants input from the public.

The DEM is holding two virtual public hearings on Monday, April 26 to discuss fee changes for daily parking at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly and Lot G in the Port of Galilee in Narragansett.

The proposed parking fee changes at Misquamicut are:

Daily parking for out-of-state residents will increase from $12 to $20 on weekdays and from $14 to $30 on weekends & holidays

Daily parking for RI residents will increase from $6 to $10 on weekdays and from $7 to $15 on weekends and holidays

Residents are invited to join the 10:00 a.m. Misquamicut Zoom meeting online or over the phone by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID: 874 4707 1397

The proposed parking fee changes at Port of Galilee are:

Daily parking rate on weekends and holdays will increase from $10 to $15

The cost for a seasonal placard, which accommodates two vehicles registered under the same residential address, would increase from $75 to $150 for residents aged 65 and over; from $150 to $300 for RI residents: and from $250 to $500 for non-residents

Residents are invited to join the 11:00 a.m. Port of Galilee Zoom meeting online or over the phone by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID: 811 8454 6828