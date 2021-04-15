Ocean, Bay & Beach - Marine Forecasts on WPRI.com
OCEAN, BAY & BEACH  //    Tides    • Waves    • Winds    • Sea Temps    • Radar    • Alerts    • Hurricane    • State of the Bay    • Live Cams    
  OCEAN, BAY & BEACH //
•  Tides
•  Waves
•  Winds
•  Sea Temps
•  Radar
•  Alerts
•  Hurricane
•  State of the Bay
•  Live Cams

Proposed parking fee increases at two coastal spots in Rhode Island

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rips_misquamicut_7_23_18_1532464886906.jpg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The parking fees at two coastal areas in Rhode Island could be changing and the Department of Environmental Management wants input from the public.

The DEM is holding two virtual public hearings on Monday, April 26 to discuss fee changes for daily parking at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly and Lot G in the Port of Galilee in Narragansett.

The proposed parking fee changes at Misquamicut are:

  • Daily parking for out-of-state residents will increase from $12 to $20 on weekdays and from $14 to $30 on weekends & holidays
  • Daily parking for RI residents will increase from $6 to $10 on weekdays and from $7 to $15 on weekends and holidays

Residents are invited to join the 10:00 a.m. Misquamicut Zoom meeting online or over the phone by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID: 874 4707 1397

The proposed parking fee changes at Port of Galilee are:

  • Daily parking rate on weekends and holdays will increase from $10 to $15
  • The cost for a seasonal placard, which accommodates two vehicles registered under the same residential address, would increase from $75 to $150 for residents aged 65 and over; from $150 to $300 for RI residents: and from $250 to $500 for non-residents

Residents are invited to join the 11:00 a.m. Port of Galilee Zoom meeting online or over the phone by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID: 811 8454 6828

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

LOCAL TIDES: Interactive tide tool and metocean data »

HURRICANE TRACKING: Interactive Hurricane Tracker, Tropical Weather Headlines, & Storm Resources »

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community