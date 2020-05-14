Procession will be held in memory of Hallie Linacre on day of funeral

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After 20-year-old Hallie Linacre passed away unexpectedly in her sleep last week, a procession will be held Thursday afternoon in Narragansett in her memory.

The procession will be led by the North Kingstown and Carolina Fire Departments, who will ride past the Avery-Storti Funeral Home to show support for the family.

Hallie was best friends with Maddie Potts, who passed away suddenly after collapsing on the field during a soccer game in 2017. The 17-year-old died of a brain aneurysm unrelated to the game.

They both were on the Chariho soccer team and Hallie continued playing into her senior year at Nichols College.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hallie’s funeral will be private, but a live stream can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Avery Storti Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, the Linacre family is asking for donations to be made to the Maddie Potts Foundation.