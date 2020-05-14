Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Procession will be held in memory of Hallie Linacre on day of funeral

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hallie Linacre of Richmond passed away unexpectedly this week. (Submitted photo)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After 20-year-old Hallie Linacre passed away unexpectedly in her sleep last week, a procession will be held Thursday afternoon in Narragansett in her memory.

The procession will be led by the North Kingstown and Carolina Fire Departments, who will ride past the Avery-Storti Funeral Home to show support for the family.

Hallie was best friends with Maddie Potts, who passed away suddenly after collapsing on the field during a soccer game in 2017. The 17-year-old died of a brain aneurysm unrelated to the game.

They both were on the Chariho soccer team and Hallie continued playing into her senior year at Nichols College.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hallie’s funeral will be private, but a live stream can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Avery Storti Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, the Linacre family is asking for donations to be made to the Maddie Potts Foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com