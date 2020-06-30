Popular North Kingstown restaurant shuttered by COVID-19

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular North Kingstown business is closing its doors due to COVID-19, the owner said Tuesday.

Jill Oatley, the owner of Oatley’s Family Restaurant, thanked customers for the support her family has received over the years. She announced the closure in the “Our Town: North Kingstown” Facebook group.

“The Oatley family would like to thank the North Kingstown and Exeter communities as well as the rest of Rhode Island for their continued support,” she said in the social media post. “After many years of working through a project in North Kingstown with the intention of opening up a new Oatley’s restaurant, COVID has pushed us to this decision.”

Oatley’s, which had been in business for 44 years, is one of many businesses forced to close because of the pandemic. In April, Target 12 estimated that COVID-19 could kill more than half of Rhode Island’s restaurants.