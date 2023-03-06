WICKFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the best historic small towns in America is located right here in Rhode Island, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best historic small towns in America on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Wickford came in at number 3.

The top 10 towns readers voted on have small populations (fewer than 25,000 people) with a lot of history, according to the article.

“Europeans first settled this Rhode Island community around 1637. Today, it features one of the Northeastern United States’ most significant collections of 18th-century dwellings, most of which are on their original foundations,” USA Today wrote.

“The Old Narragansett Church was established in downtown Wickford in 1707 and today stands as the oldest Episcopal church building in the Northeastern United States. One of the area’s most visited historical locations is Smith’s Castle, built in 1678 by the son of one of Wickford’s earliest European settlers,” the article continued.

Wickford came in behind San Elizario, Texas, and Abilene, Kansas.