Police: Westerly man threw knives, swords at officers during hours-long standoff

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Westerly man was transported to the hospital following a standoff with police that lasted several hours Thursday.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the 57-year-old man barricaded himself in his home on Canterbury Drive shortly before 10 a.m. after his wife called 911.

During the standoff, police said Lacey said the man threw knives and swords at the officers and threw a rifle out of the second floor window.

The man also extensively damaged his house by breaking all of the windows and flooding the first floor by blocking several sink drains, according to Lacey.

“We continued to attempt to negotiate with him as he was smashing things in the house,” Lacey said.

Lacey said the man was eventually taken into custody without incident after several gas grenades were deployed into the home. He was brought to Westerly Hospital for treatment.

Since the home is currently uninhabitable, Lacey said the man’s wife and adult son were transported to a nearby shelter for the time being.

Lacey said no one was injured and charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community