Police: Westerly man threw knives, swords at officers during hours-long standoff

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Westerly man was transported to the hospital following a standoff with police that lasted several hours Thursday.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the 57-year-old man barricaded himself in his home on Canterbury Drive shortly before 10 a.m. after his wife called 911.

During the standoff, police said Lacey said the man threw knives and swords at the officers and threw a rifle out of the second floor window.

The man also extensively damaged his house by breaking all of the windows and flooding the first floor by blocking several sink drains, according to Lacey.

“We continued to attempt to negotiate with him as he was smashing things in the house,” Lacey said.

Lacey said the man was eventually taken into custody without incident after several gas grenades were deployed into the home. He was brought to Westerly Hospital for treatment.

Since the home is currently uninhabitable, Lacey said the man’s wife and adult son were transported to a nearby shelter for the time being.

Lacey said no one was injured and charges are forthcoming.