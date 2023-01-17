EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested three men accused of stealing cell phones from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln and Central Falls Monday evening.

The investigation began when officers in Smithfield alerted surrounding communities to a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of iPhones and Apple watches from a T-Mobile store, according to police.

Police said officers in Central Falls issued an alert for the same vehicle less than an hour later after the suspects targeted another T-Mobile store.

The vehicle was spotted by a R.I. State Police trooper on I-95 South shortly after the second alert was issued.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspects led troopers on a brief chase before crashing near the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, according to police.

The three men abandoned the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods, where they were eventually taken into custody.

Boubakar Toure, 22, Souleyman Magas, 19, and Lacine Cisse, 21, all of New York, are facing a several charges, including three counts each of receiving stolen goods over $1,500.

Toure, who police said was driving the vehicle, was also charged with eluding police and reckless driving.

Police said Toure was wanted on an arrest warrant in Warwick for receiving stolen property and as a fugitive from justice out of New Hampshire for receiving stolen property.

Toure, Magas and Cisse were arraigned Tuesday morning and held on $5,000 surety bail. Toure was also held as a fugitive out of New Hampshire.