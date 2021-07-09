Teens charged with vandalizing Westerly Columbus statue

South County

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Christopher Columbus statue in Westerly, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said the teens, ages 13 and 14, are facing charges of vandalism and malicious damage to property after they allegedly pelted the statue with eggs and defaced the statue with paint.

This is one of many recent incidents regarding the vandalism of statues across the United States, including the beheaded statue of Columbus in Boston last year.

The teens told police they were motivated by concerns of racism across the country.

Lacey said a fence will be erected surrounding the statue in coming weeks, alongside other security measures. He also said all of the paint has been removed.

