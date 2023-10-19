SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old woman is facing driving under the influence charges after she was caught speeding in South Kingstown on Sunday.

Police said they pulled over Sarah Currie after she was clocked going 101 mph on Route 1 just before 10 p.m.

When speaking with Currie, police said they smelled alcohol as she spoke and saw her eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Currie failed a series of field sobriety tests, according to police, and her blood alcohol level was registered at .178% and .179%, which is well over the legal limit.

She was arraigned at the station on charges of driving under the influence of liquor – .15 or greater and possession of alcohol by a minor, and then released to a responsible adult.

Police said she is due in court on Oct. 26.