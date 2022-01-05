Police: Speed, bad weather likely caused rollover crash that killed Westerly man

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old Westerly man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon when his car hydroplaned off of Route 78, according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said it appears the man was speeding when he drove into a large puddle that had developed in the roadway.

This caused the car to hydroplane off the roadway and into the woods. Lacey said the car eventually struck a tree, which caused it to roll onto its roof.

The driver, who has not been identified, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Lacey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.