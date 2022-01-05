Police: Speed, bad weather likely caused rollover crash that killed Westerly man

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old Westerly man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon when his car hydroplaned off of Route 78, according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said it appears the man was speeding when he drove into a large puddle that had developed in the roadway.

This caused the car to hydroplane off the roadway and into the woods. Lacey said the car eventually struck a tree, which caused it to roll onto its roof.

The driver, who has not been identified, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Lacey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community