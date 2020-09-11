Police: South County Hospital briefly placed on lockdown after man threatened to ‘kill everyone’

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Scituate man was arrested Thursday after threatening to “kill everyone” at South County Hospital while being discharged, South Kingstown Lieutenant Mark Sgalia said.

Sgalia said Peter St. Angelo, 51, was being discharged from the hospital when he mentioned that he would return with a gun and kill everyone. He had also made similar remarks previously while in the Emergency Department waiting room, Sgalia said, causing many patients to leave out of fear.

After security reported the incident, Sgalia said the hospital went on lock down as part of protocol.

St. Angelo was arrested in Narragansett, where a friend drove him to pick up his car. He was charged with disorderly conduct and is being held overnight as a probation violator.

Sgalia said no weapons were found inside St. Angelo’s vehicle.

