Police seize 84 pounds of marijuana from North Kingstown home

Courtesy of the North Kingstown Police Department

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown woman was arrested early Friday morning after police found a large quantity of marijuana as well as cocaine inside her home.

Police responded to the Kingswood Road home of Sarah Baron, 40, after receiving a report that someone was breaking in.

As police searched the home for suspects, they discovered 84 pounds of marijuana and 26 grams of cocaine.

Police later learned that Baron’s home was targeted due to the drugs.

Baron was charged with manufacturing/possession/delivery of marijuana (greater than 5 kilograms). Her bail was set at $20,000 with surety.

