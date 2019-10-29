Police seek suspected YMCA locker room thief

Images of a person suspected of stealing credit cards from the South Kingstown YMCA on Thursday, October 17, 2019. (Photos: South Kingstown Police)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing credit cards from a gym locker room.

According to South Kingstown police, the suspect used a phony ID to get into the South County YMCA on Broad Rock Road on Thursday, October 17. Police said he stole a number of credit cards from the locker room, which he then used at several locations in Warwick and West Warwick.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call them at (401) 783-3321, extension 317.