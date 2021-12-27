Police searching for suspect who stole from COVID testing site

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on camera stealing from the COVID-19 testing site at the Wickford Junction Train Station.

The North Kingstown Police Department said the incident occurred Sunday morning, when the suspect was seen on surveillance footage taking medical supplies, electronics and clothing from the testing site, which is located on the third floor.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Black man with a graying beard.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the North Kingstown Police Department by calling (401) 294-3311.