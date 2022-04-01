NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an 8-year-old North Kingstown boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

The boy, identified by police as Jacob, was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Jacob was being walked home by an adult from the Forest Park Elementary School when he ran off on Hanson Drive.

He is 4’2″ tall, weighs 55 pounds and has blonde hair.

Jacob was last seen wearing a red zip-up Nike jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a red backpack with the initials “JTF” on it.

Anyone who has seen Jacob or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the North Kingstown Police Department at (401) 924-3311.