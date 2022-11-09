NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in North Kingstown Wednesday afternoon.

The girl, named Mia, left her home on Iron Horse Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Her bicycle was later found on Stony Lane, according to police.

North Kingstown Police Captain John Urban told 12 News Mia was last seen walking near Devil’s Foot Road and School Street.

#Update: Police have moved their command center further north where Mia was spotted this afternoon on Devil’s Foot Road. Here’s a look.



Two retired firefighters — one from NK and one from EP — have shown up to help in the search. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fHCjR2u5dn — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) November 10, 2022

Police said Mia is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, wears glasses and has short brown hair. Mia was wearing a purple hoodie and dark gray pants with a white stripe when she left her house.

Anyone who spots Mia is asked to call 911 immediately.