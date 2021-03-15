Police: Scammers impersonating Narragansett officers, targeting residents

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Police Department is warning the town’s residents of a phone scam in which the caller impersonates an officer.

The department posted on its Facebook page Monday that several residents have received calls from a person claiming to be a Narragansett police officer.

Somehow, police said the caller ID is corrupted and shows the police department’s phone number.

Police said the scammer tries to convince the victim they owe money for a warrant or subpoena and that they need to pay immediately.

The victim is then told to buy gift cards or some other form for payment, police said.

Police reassured residents that they will never call demanding the payment of fines or ask for payment over the phone.

Anyone who believes they’ve received a phony call or has fallen victim to one is urged to contact the Narragansett Police Department at (401) 789-1091.