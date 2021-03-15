Police: Scammers impersonating Narragansett officers, targeting residents

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FCC warns of 'one ring' phone scam

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Police Department is warning the town’s residents of a phone scam in which the caller impersonates an officer.

The department posted on its Facebook page Monday that several residents have received calls from a person claiming to be a Narragansett police officer.

Somehow, police said the caller ID is corrupted and shows the police department’s phone number.

Police said the scammer tries to convince the victim they owe money for a warrant or subpoena and that they need to pay immediately.

The victim is then told to buy gift cards or some other form for payment, police said.

Police reassured residents that they will never call demanding the payment of fines or ask for payment over the phone.

Anyone who believes they’ve received a phony call or has fallen victim to one is urged to contact the Narragansett Police Department at (401) 789-1091.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community