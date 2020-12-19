Police: Richmond man charged with DUI found with 2 guns

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Richmond man was arrested earlier this month after police said he was driving under the influence while in possession of two firearms.

Police pulled William Wilson, 62, over on Carolina Main Street on Dec. 11 because he was driving erratically.

Wilson was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests. Police said while searching Wilson’s car, they found a 12 gauge shotgun, shotgun shells and a black powder pistol.

He’s facing a series of charges, including one felony count of carrying and transporting a weapon while under the influence.

He was arraigned and released on personal recognizance pending a future court date.

