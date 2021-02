NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded Wednesday to a report of gunfire in a North Kingstown neighborhood.

Police say they received multiple calls around 4:15 p.m. reporting a person firing gunshots at a home on Peachtree Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the roadway with a handgun.

Three people who were inside the home at the time were not hurt, according to police.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened.