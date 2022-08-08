NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are gathered outside the Block Island Ferry terminal in Point Judith.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, though a 12 News crew on scene saw cruisers from Narragansett, Charlestown, North Kingstown and South Kingstown parked along Great Island Road. Several ambulances were also on scene.

#WATCH: Here’s the moment officers jumped onto the Block Island Ferry as it was moving, before docking in Galilee. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5BVtCyaGWs — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 9, 2022

People who came off the ferry told 12 News there was a fight on board.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.