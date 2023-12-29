NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments across Rhode Island will be cracking down on impaired driving this New Year’s weekend.

In Narragansett, Police Chief Sean Corrigan said they will conduct two honor patrols — in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving — while simultaneously taking those under the influence off the road.

The Honor Patrols this weekend will honor victims of impaired driving crashes as they bring awareness to the cost driving under the influence has on families.

“As always, I want to ask anyone who is impaired to give up their keys and let someone else drive this holiday season. It’s a decision that can and will save lives, and a decision that could spare drivers from the high cost of a DUI conviction,” Corrigan said.

On Saturday, the patrol will honor Frank Perry Jr., who was killed in an impaired driving crash on Oct. 8, 2018. Perry was heading home from the annual Columbus Day Weekend Festival on Federal Hill in Providence when he died. Perry left behind two young sons.

On Sunday, the patrol will honor Brigid Kelly, who died on Dec. 1, 2001, on Route 1 in North Kingstown. Kelly died when the impaired driver of a stolen minivan struck another vehicle and then went head-on into the car she was driving. She was a student at Salve Regina University at the time.

According to the R.I. Department of Transportation, an average of 3,000 drivers are arrested for driving under the influence in the state every year.