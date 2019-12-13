Police pining for answers after tree chopped down, stolen from town property

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the South Kingstown Police Department

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in South Kingstown are stumped after someone chopped down and stole a spruce tree — located on town property — last month.

Police said the 20-25 foot blue spruce tree was chopped down and removed from the Broad Rock playing fields entrance late last month.

The tree, according to police, is worth an estimated $1,500.

Police said the suspects were in a dark-colored pickup truck — which they used to transport the tree.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Kingstown Police Department at (401) 783-3321.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com