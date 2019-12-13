Police pining for answers after tree chopped down, stolen from town property

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in South Kingstown are stumped after someone chopped down and stole a spruce tree — located on town property — last month.

Police said the 20-25 foot blue spruce tree was chopped down and removed from the Broad Rock playing fields entrance late last month.

The tree, according to police, is worth an estimated $1,500.

Police said the suspects were in a dark-colored pickup truck — which they used to transport the tree.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Kingstown Police Department at (401) 783-3321.