NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police provided an update Tuesday on what was originally thought to be a suspicious death at a motel on Post Road.

The manager of the Blue Beach Motel called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday after finding an unconscious and injured woman in one of the rooms, according to police.

The 53-year-old was dead when officers arrived, police said, adding that detectives were called in because the conditions “indicated the potential for a suspicious death.”

The state medical examiner’s office told police Tuesday that their initial examination showed the woman’s death was the result of a medical condition, so police said no foul play is suspected.

The woman has not been identified.