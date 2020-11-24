Narragansett drug bust nets 7 pounds of marijuana, $22K+ cash

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Narragansett man on Monday after discovering he was selling marijuana out of his home.

With the help of the Newport Police Narcotics and Special Crimes Unit, Narragansett officers executed a search warrant at the Kathy Street home.

During the search, police said officers found more than seven pounds of marijuana, more than $22,000 in cash, and packaging materials.

As a result, Noah Murphy, 20, was arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule I-II substance. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 surety bail.

Police said further charges against Murphy are pending.