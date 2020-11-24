Narragansett drug bust nets 7 pounds of marijuana, $22K+ cash

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Narragansett Police Department

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Narragansett man on Monday after discovering he was selling marijuana out of his home.

With the help of the Newport Police Narcotics and Special Crimes Unit, Narragansett officers executed a search warrant at the Kathy Street home.

During the search, police said officers found more than seven pounds of marijuana, more than $22,000 in cash, and packaging materials.

As a result, Noah Murphy, 20, was arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule I-II substance. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 surety bail.

Police said further charges against Murphy are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour