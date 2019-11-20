Police: Mom pinned man down after he broke into her home

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of breaking into a Westerly home is now behind bars after the homeowner dragged him out of the house and pinned him down until officers arrived, according to Westerly police.

Police said they received a call from a young child around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, saying there was a strange man inside the house.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found the child’s mother pinning down the suspect in the middle of the driveway.

The suspect — identified by police as John Glenn Briggs — broke into the Pierce Street home while the woman and her son were sleeping.

Police said the 9-year-old boy woke up and found Briggs wandering around inside their home. That’s when police said the child’s mother startled Briggs by yelling at him.

At that point, police said the woman was able to drag Briggs out of the home and into her driveway as her son called 911. Neither the woman nor the boy was injured.

Police believe Briggs was under the influence of alcohol during the incident and did not intend to harm anyone.

Briggs, 52, is homeless and has had previous run-ins with the law. He has been charged with breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.