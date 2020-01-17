Police: Marijuana, homemade vape cartridges found inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two Richmond residents were arrested Thursday afternoon after police reportedly found marijuana and homemade vape cartridges inside their home.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at Stephanie and Joseph Malos’ home on Carolina Nooseneck Road home following a joint investigation with police in Johnston.

During their search, police said officers found 11 pounds of dried marijuana and 4 pounds of homemade vape cartridges that they believe contain marijuana and THC oils.

Police arrested both residents and charged them with manufacturing/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both were released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

