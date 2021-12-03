Police: Man who caused deadly Hopkinton crash was on drugs

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who investigators believe caused a deadly crash in Hopkinton on Halloween.

Keith Brown, of both Hope Valley and Fall River, is accused of being under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car head-on into another vehicle on Route 138.

The passenger of that vehicle, 88-year-old Elisabeth Thayer, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Thayer’s 57-year-old daughter, who was driving when the crashed occurred, suffered serious internal injuries and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Brown was transported to the hospital with arm, leg and rib injuries. His 35-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.

Throughout the investigation, police learned Brown had both fentanyl and methadone in his system at the time of the crash.

A person who saw the crash eventually came forward and told investigators Brown was driving erratically prior to the crash. Police said the witness claimed Brown was driving on the wrong side of the road, and he had to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence, death resulting, driving to endanger, death resulting and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but police said he never showed.

Police believe Brown is still recovering from his injuries and may have casts on both his right arm and leg. He may also be using a wheelchair.

Anyone who knows of Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hopkinton Police Department by calling (401) 377-7750.

