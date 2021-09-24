Police: Man searching for mushrooms likely killed by fallen tree limb

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 78-year-old man was found dead in the woods Friday night, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

The man’s body was found in the woods off Kenney Hill Road in Hopkinton around 8 p.m.

Police said the man ventured into the woods earlier in the day to search for mushrooms, and his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.

The man’s family ultimately found him about a half-mile into the woods and contacted the authorities.

Police believe the man had hopped off his ATV to clear a path when a large tree limb fell on top of him.

The man has not yet been identified, however, police did say he was well-known within the community.

The incident does not appear suspicious at this time.