Police: Man in yellow kayak steals 2 pricey fishing reels

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of stealing two expensive fishing reels from a boat docked at a marina earlier this month.

In a Facebook post Monday, the South Kingstown Police Department said the male suspect was seen July 8 on video surveillance approaching the Point Judith Marina on a yellow kayak.

Police said moments later, the same person wearing a light-colored hat and with a mask pulled over his face, is seen stealing two Lindgren-Pitman S-1200 Electric fishing reels from the deck of the docked vessel.

The reels sell for about $5,500 each.